John Burkhill, aged 83, is affectionately known as the ‘Man with the Pram’ and can be seen almost every day, rain or shine, wearing his signature green wig and pushing around a pram to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

John tragically lost his wife June to cancer and then his daughter Karen a year later following a routine operation gone wrong. The pram he pushes was first bought for his daughter all the way back in 1961.

Sheffield's Man with the Pram John Burkhill has been nominated for a JustGiving award in recognition of his legendary fundraising exploits

He had the honour of carrying the Olympic torch in his hometown in 2012 and was awarded a British Empire Medal a year later.

Now he is one of three finalists for JustGiving’s 2022 Outstanding Commitment Award, having been selected out of more than 50,000 nominations.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: “People and charities across the nation have achieved incredible things despite the many challenges they have faced. After three years, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate their huge efforts at the JustGiving Awards in October.

“These finalists are just a handful of those who are coming together to change people’s lives every day, whether that is through cancer support, improving local facilities and schools, or crowdfunding to support a stranger in need. They have shown us that, together, we can achieve anything.”

You can support by John by donating to his campaign at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/madwalker.