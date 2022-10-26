John Burkhill has been pushing his pram around and wearing his neon wig for around 15 years to fundraise for the charity. He has taken part in over a thousand charity races in that time. Hannah Lumb, relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: “Every day that goes by and with every step John takes with his famous pram, he takes a step closer to the magic million for Macmillan. We are so proud of John for his incredible effort and very grateful to the people of Sheffield and beyond for backing him all the way."

John lost his daughter Karen suddenly in 1991, and then his wife June to cancer the following year. The pram, which was Karen's, carries June's teddy bear as a mascot on the front. John previously told The Star: "I know it's a bit daft but when I'm shoving that pram, they're both with me."

At the Bramall Lane collection on October 15, £4,578.41 was donated by Sheffield United and Blackpool fans, which brings the current total up to £873,431.

Sheffield's 'Man with the Pram' John Burkhill is closing in on his £1m fundraising target for Macmillan Cancer Support thanks to the generosity of football fans in the city

Ms Lumb added: "The fans were very generous at the recent match. It’s so clear just how popular John is, with the amount of people willing to give up their time to help out and also donate whilst stopping for a chat and a photo. His determination to fundraise and do whatever it takes for people living with cancer is humbling and whilst he deserves every award going, John is solely focussed on reaching the million for Macmillan."

At the premiere of One in a Million, a documentary which was made about his life last year, John received a British Empire Medal bar, which upgraded the BEM he already had. This month, John was named JustGiving Outstanding Commitment Winner of 2022.

Ms Lumb said: "From his time down in London when receiving his latest award, locals and tourists alike learned of his story and were very generous towards his collection. To be closing in on £880,000 is staggering and a testament to his unwavering desire to reach the million. His efforts have gone an incredible way to helping Macmillan be there for people living with and affected by cancer.

"The support this year from people and companies alike has been sensational and, to ensure John gets over the line, that continued support and generosity is just as vital today if not more than ever with the cost of living crisis and struggles people living with cancer are facing.”

