Renowned for wearing his infamous green wig and waving his green foam, John Burkhill is attempting to reach his £1 million goal for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 83-year-old has been doing this for an incredible 15 years and as of Friday afternoon (June 17) had raised £842,776.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famous fundraiser John Burkhill is edging closer to his £1m target for Macmillan Cancer Support

Fundraising manager for Macmillan in Yorkshire, Amy Hebdon said: “We encourage companies to pledge their support and get involved with Sheffield’s very own superhero, the man with the pram.”

He has his sights set on reaching his ‘magic million’ goal and hopes to reach it in 2022.

With the finishing line in sight, The Star and Macmillan are urging the people of Sheffield to get behind their local hero and donate whatever they can to help him get the final £157,000.

Whether that is through donating on his just giving page or roaming the streets to get the trusty green foamed high five.

Miss Hebdon said: “John has received a generous and overwhelming response to his Magic Million appeal over this past week online from the people of Sheffield and is hopeful businesses will also pledge their support to him.”

John set out on his fundraising mission after sadly losing his daughter Karen suddenly in 1991, followed by his wife June to cancer the following year.

Since the start of the pandemic, Macmillan has struggled as donations have become scarce with people like John unable to do their fundraising.

But now the restrictions are gone, John is able to go out with his infamous green wig and green foam hand and push his daughter’s pram once again.

And with the current cost of living crisis, cancer patients are in need of your money more than ever.

Many people undergoing cancer treatment need to have the heating on for longer periods due to the side effects of their treatment.