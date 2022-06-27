Jamie Cooper, owner of Sheffield Mobility Solutions, has always seen John out in Sheffield and wants to help him get to the ‘magic million’ mark for Macmillan Cancer Research.

John’s fundraising mission touched Mr Cooper after his wife was diagnosed with cancer just before Christmas.

Mr Cooper said: “We are currently going through the process ourselves. We’re dealing with it as you do. We are in the thick of it at the minute but it’s not something we dwell on, we both try and just get through it.

Jamie Cooper and his partner Natalie Parkes who run Sheffield Mobility in Hillsborough have vowed to help John Burkhill towards his £1 million fundraising goal. Picture Scott Merrylees

“There are millions of people out there going through the same deal which is one of the reasons we’re trying to help people.”

Known as ‘The Man with the Pram’, John has dedicated his life to raising money for Macmillan after he lost his wife to cancer and his daughter during a routine operation a year later.

Mr Cooper said: “It really hit a nerve when I saw (what John was doing) and how he’s going about that cause is absolutely fantastic. He deserves a medal. If I can help him out in any way shape or form, I’m happy to put my neck out as a business and say ‘Come on, let me see what I can do for you’.

“I’m a small family business and it’s only me and my partner that run it but whatever we can do financially then I will help. Even if we can drum up some awareness for John and then in turn his cause, Macmillan – that's what I’m aiming to do wherever possible.”

John has raised over £840,000 so far in his challenge to raise the ‘magic million’ for Macmillan.

Mr Cooper said: “I know he’s trying to achieve this money and I know it is quite sentimental to him for the money to go through his bucket, so I’m trying to put the money through his hands.