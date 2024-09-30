Watch: John Burkhill pays tribute to his late wife and daughter on 1,050th race milestone
The Sheffield 10k took place yesterday (September 29) and was a massive success.
For John Burkhill, the man with the pram, it was a particularly special day, as he hit an impressive milestone: 1,050 races.
He says his late wife and his daughter are with him when he walks, which keeps him going.
Watch our interview with him at the Sheffield 10k here.
