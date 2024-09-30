Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield 10k took place yesterday (September 29) and was a massive success.

For John Burkhill, the man with the pram, it was a particularly special day, as he hit an impressive milestone: 1,050 races.

He says his late wife and his daughter are with him when he walks, which keeps him going.

