He’s one of Sheffield’s greatest musicians, bringing his unique style to some huge hits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Joe Cocker’s brother Vic has revealed how he initially struggled so badly with nerves that he nearly never made it as a singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, he overcame his shyness and went on to top the charts with his interpretation of the Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends, record one of the greatest love songs, You Are So Beautiful, and produce the unforgettable movie ballad Up Where We Belong.

Joe Cocker on stage in 1969. He was once voted the greatest Sheffield singer of all time | National World

Ten years after he sadly died, in December 2014, Joe has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Vic spoke to The Star about his younger brother’s road to stardom and what joining some of his own musical heroes as a hall of famer would mean to Joe, were he still alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Cocker's childhood house on Tasker Road, in Crookes, Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers

Joe was born on May 20, 1944 to mum Madge and dad Harold, and grew up in a house on Tasker Road, in Crookes.

Vic said Joe’s early inspirations included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis, pioneers of the ‘first wave’ of rock and roll, and he was born at the ‘perfect time’ to become part of the ‘second wave’.

Joe Cocker pictured with his mum in 1973 | Sheffield Newspapers

He would go on to become personal friends with the Beatles and also knew Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones, whose songs he performed so memorably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First performance

Joe attended Lydgate Lane School, where one of his earliest performances came in a school concert in 1955, and he was only 12 years old when he joined Vic’s skiffle group on stage at Walkley Reform Club.

Joe Cocker, on the far left, holding a guitar, performing in a concert at Lydgate Lane School in 1955 | Contributed

“His voice had hardly broken and there was no way you could recognise his talent but his enthusiasm was undeniable and he had that desire to perform which was there throughout his career,” said Vic.

Joe went on to study plumbing and building at Sheffield Central Technical School, before becoming an apprentice gas fitter for East Midlands Gas Board in 1960.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two defining moments in his life came in 1958, when he met the guitarist Phil Crookes, who would become a great friend and musical collaborator, and the following year, when he first heard Ray Charles’ album Yes Indeed, bought a drum set and formed his first band, the Cavaliers.

Joe Cocker at Sheffield Arena in 2007 | National World

“He started out playing the drums, then he began singing too,” said Vic.

“For a while he stood back from being a singer but they soon realised that was a mistake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early Sheffield venues

In 1961, Joe became Vance Arnold and the Avengers, and played popular Sheffield venues of the day, including the Minerva and Fleur de Lys pubs, and the Esquire Club.

The Fleur de Lys, on Totley Hall Lane, was among the Sheffield pubs at which Joe Cocker played when he was starting out. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

Two years later he played Sheffield City Hall, on the same bill as the Rolling Stones, but it was not until 1964 that he quit his gas fitter job to concentrate on music and became Joe Cocker’s Big Blues Band.

In 1965, he completed a US air base tour in France but, despite his burgeoning success, the following year he travelled to London to perform at clubs there and was too shy to get up on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Tremendous gift’

“He always had a tremendous gift but he found it hard performing initially,” said Vic.

“He had to unlock that in himself and learn to give it his all on stage.

“He went to London and didn’t quite have the nerve to get up on stage at first so he came home but then he realised he had to do it so he went back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Cocker in 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

“That was when he began to really push himself and develop his style. By the time he played at Woodstock in the summer of 1969 the world could see what an incredible performer he’d become.”

Joe’s style was unique, not just his gravelly, soulful voice but the way he flailed his arms about as he sang.

Ray Charles was greatest influence

Vic said Joe’s greatest influence when it came to developing that style was undoubtedly Ray Charles, though he was also a big fan of Aretha Franklin and Gene Vincent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1967, Joe formed the Grease Band with Chris Stainton, Frank Miles and Vernon Nash. He started composing with Chris, was spotted by the record producer Denny Cordell and his single Marjorine was broadcast by John Peel.

Joe Cocker plants a tree at Sheffield Hallam University to commemorate his award of an honorary doctorate. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

But it was in 1968 that he achieved stardom when his version of the Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends topped the charts.

He first toured the US in 1969, and the following year his album Mad Dogs & Englishmen peaked at number two in the US charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1974, You Are So Beautiful made the top 10 in the US, and in 1982 he teamed up with Jennifer Warnes to record Up Where We Belong, which featured so memorably in the hit film An Officer and a Gentleman.

Huge Sheffield United fan

Joe moved to Colorado in the US but Vic said he would still get up early to watch his beloved Sheffield United play whenever they were on TV.

In total, Joe recorded 22 studio albums but Vic said many British fans only knew a fraction of his work as he became hugely popular in Germany and central Europe, with much of his later work targeted at that audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Cocker and Pam at his Mad Dog Ranch in Colorado, US, in 1995, with their horses and dogs | Contributed

Vic described his brother as a ‘real character’ who ‘loved music and also loved meeting people’.

Asked what it would mean to Joe to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Vic said: “He would be delighted. He’d be thrilled to think he was up there with the people he revered when he was younger.”

You can vote for Joe Cocker to be added to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the singer vying for a place against other nominees including Mariah Carey, Oasis and Chubby Checker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOE COCKER TIMELINE

May 20, 1944 - born to mum Madge and dad Harold. Lives at 38 Tasker Road

1950 to 1957 - attends Lydgate Lane School

1956 - sings on stage with The Headlanders skiffle group

1957 - attends Sheffield Central Technical School, where he studies plumbing and building

1958 - first meets the guitarist Phil Crookes

1959 - hears Ray Charles album, Yes Indeed. Forms The Cavaliers. Buys drums and sings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1960 - becomes an apprentice gas fitter with East Midlands Gas Board

1961 - becomes Vance Arnold and the Avengers. Plays Minerva, Fleur de Lys and other pubs in Sheffield, plus the Esquire Club

1963 - plays Sheffield City hall at a concert including the Rolling Stones. Sings I’m A Man and Georgia On My Mind. Sees the Beatles at the Arena ballroom and Ray Charles in Manchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1964 - plays Sheffield City Hall with Dave Berry, Wayne Fontana and The Hollies. Plays the Esquire Club with Sonny Boy Williamson. Leaves his gas fitter job. Becomes Joe Cocker’s Big Blues Band

1965 - US air base tour in France

1966 - tries London clubs but is too shy to get up and perform

1967 - forms the Grease Band with Chris Stainton, Frank Miles and Vernon Nash. Starts composing with Chris Stainton. Sends Marjorine demo to Denny Cordell. Record is released and broadcast by John Peel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1968 - With A Little Help From My Friends is released and goes to number 1 in November. Records Feelin Alright with Ray Charles’ backing group The Raelettes

1969 - first US tour. Records Delta Lady, which reaches number eight in the UK. Plays at Woodstock festival in August

1970 - Mad Dogs & Englishmen album reaches number two in the US.

1974 - You Are So Beautiful reaches number 10 in the US

December 22, 2014 - sadly dies of lung cancer in Colorado, US, having released 22 studio albums