A 15-year-old girl from Sheffield has been found four days after she went missing near Meadowhall.

The teenager, named only as Joddielea, had gone missing on Friday, March 10, in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall, and concerns had been growing about her welfare. But South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that she had been found ‘safe and well’. Sharing the good news, the force added: “Thank you for all of your shares and help!”

During the search, two men were arrested on suspicion of child abduction. One, aged 55, was arrested on Sunday, March 12, and the other, aged 19, was arrested on March 10. Police confirmed today that both men had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers had been carrying out ‘targeted patrols’ and door-to-door enquiries during the four-day search for Joddielea, who was reported missing on Friday morning, having last been seen at around 8.15am that day.