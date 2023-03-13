Concerns are continuing to grow for the welfare of Joddielea, aged 15, who was last seen at around 8.15am on Friday, March 10 in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall.
A police spokesperson has now confirmed that a 55-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Sunday, March 12) on suspicion of child abduction, in connection with Joddielea’s disappearance.
He remains in custody tonight (Monday, March 13). A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of child abduction on March 10 has since been bailed.
As the search for Joddielea continues, the force spokesperson said officers are ‘carrying out targeted patrols and door-to-door enquiries in Sheffield’ as part of their efforts to find her.
Joddielea was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag. She is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length, straight brown hair.
Have you seen Joddielea? Do you have any information about where she might be?
If you can help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 200 of March 10, 2023.