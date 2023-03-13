A 55-year-old man has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of abducting a 15-year-old girl last seen near Meadowhall, as police carry out door-to-door enquiries in efforts to locate her.

Concerns are continuing to grow for the welfare of Joddielea, aged 15, who was last seen at around 8.15am on Friday, March 10 in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall

Concerns are continuing to grow for the welfare of Joddielea, aged 15, who was last seen at around 8.15am on Friday, March 10 in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall.

A police spokesperson has now confirmed that a 55-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Sunday, March 12) on suspicion of child abduction, in connection with Joddielea’s disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remains in custody tonight (Monday, March 13). A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of child abduction on March 10 has since been bailed.

As the search for Joddielea continues, the force spokesperson said officers are ‘carrying out targeted patrols and door-to-door enquiries in Sheffield’ as part of their efforts to find her.

Joddielea was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag. She is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length, straight brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen Joddielea? Do you have any information about where she might be?