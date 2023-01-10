Jane Park famously won the Euromillions jackpot in 2013 at the age of 17 and was the subject of a BBC Documentary called Teenage Millionaire: The Year I Won The Lottery.

But in an interview with US talk show host Dr Phil, broadcast last night, 27-year-old Jane admitted she wishes she hadn’t won the lottery, as she discussed the downside of winning the enormous amount when she was just a teenager. In a special episode called 'The Curse of the Lottery', Dr Phil asked her about the abuse she received, saying: “You had stalkers, death threats...” She replied: “I wish I'd never won it, I wouldn't wish it on anyone.”

When she won, Jane had been living in a two-bed council house in Edinburgh and earned £8 per hour working in an office doing admin for a charity organisation. In 2014, she appeared in BBC documentary Teenage Millionaire: The Year I Won The Lottery. The show chartered the changes in her life over the next year – from announcing her win on Facebook to appearing on daytime television. More recently, she has set up an OnlyFans account where she shares photographs to paying fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield’s biggest Euromillions winners

Jane Park has said she wishes she'd never won EuroMillions. (Image: Jane Park/Instagram)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historically, Sheffield has been one of the luckiest cities in Britain for bagging the jackpot, with at least 70 new millionaires stepping forward since 1994. The best-known winners are the astoundingly generous Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.

Ray recounted what it was like to break the news to his boss the day after his win in 2000, saying: “When I told him I'd had a win, he said: 'That reminds me, I need to check my ticket.' I said 'don't bother Dave - I won the lot'.” The couple went on a cruise after the win, which Mr Wragg said they “loved”. Barbara sadly passed away in 2018 aged 77.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hairdresser Deana Sampson had just £3.60 in her bank accounts when she matched her numbers in 1996 to win a massive £5.4m. Her first purchase was a new pair of trainers, but soon swapped her city council home for a luxury conversion in Baslow.

In March 2018, 19 Sheffield couriers won a £228,000 prize on the Euromillions jackpot, with each pocketing £12,000 a piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad