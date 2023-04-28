James Philliskirk was just 16 months old when he was found unresponsive at home on May 14, 2022, following three days of severe illness. His mum and dad, Helen and Daniel, described him as “an extremely special little boy” with “the world’s cheekiest smile”.

But an inquest held into his death this week has heard how the Bolehill couple suffered a nightmarish experience where they felt “dismissed and ignored” by doctors at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, who wrote off the little boy’s condition as chickenpox.

In actual fact, James was fighting sepsis brought on by a severe Group A Strep skin infection. But doctors failed to properly account for his parents’ warnings or enquire after a lesion on his wrist that was not healing.

James Philliskirk was just 16 months old when he died from sepsis. At his inquest, a jury ruled Sheffield Children's Hospital acted with neglect when they failed to properly assess the little boy and wrote his illness off as "chickenpox".

At the inquest – which concluded on April 27 after four days – a jury ruled his death was contributed to by neglect from the hospital. The Trust has reportedly set out an action plan to learn from the tragedy.

In a statement, the Philliskirk family said: “James was our 16-month old son. He was a fun, happy, cheeky and active little boy. He was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. James managed to fit a lot into his short life, despite the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place during the first few months of his life. He was an extremely special little boy who is absolutely adored by his family.

“There are no words to describe how much our little boy meant to us, how much joy he brought to us and those around us and how he still is profoundly loved by us all. We will never move on from James’s death but it would not be healthy, right, nor would James want us to continue as we currently are, so we must try and move forward in some way. We were so lucky to have James for 16 months and we continue to be proud that we are his parents.

"We want everyone to remember our beautiful little boy who was cheeky, self-directed and had the most wonderful smile.”

The court heard of the nightmarish few days leading up to James’ death in which Helen and Daniel said they were “made to feel like anxious parents” by doctors, and felt “dismissed and ignored”.

The little boy had fought off chickenpox two weeks before the ordeal. But after he fell ill on May 11, staff at the hospital “dismissively” treated his condition as chickenpox as well and only prescribed chamomile lotion and antihistamines.

The little boy was, in fact, battling sepsis brought on by Group A Streptococcus. The court heard how Helen and Daniel were never advised about this possibility on the two trips to the hospital leading up to his death.

The jury found that James’ parents had made it clear to staff at A&E that James had chickenpox two weeks prior, had been in contact with Scarlett fever, and still had a mark on his wrist which had not yet healed.

Further, an email of concern by James’ GP to hospital staff about his condition was reportedly never read. The jury found staff in A&E did not place sufficient weight on the referral by the GP or the parental concerns.

It was found that had any of this been considered, James might not have lost his life.

Mum Helen said of the first hospital trip on May 11: “The doctor seemed unconcerned about how James had had chickenpox three weeks before, and diagnosed chickenpox anyway.

“It was a busy day at A&E and the doctor just decided it was chickenpox and prescribed chamomile lotion.”

The jury heard the family was sent home – but returned to SCH that afternoon following a call to 111, where James presented a fever of 38.5C. Again, doctors dismissed the condition as chickenpox, with Helen saying: “I was made to feel like an anxious parent.”

The family was again sent home at 5pm, and were awake all night caring for James. Helen tearfully described how the couple took James into the garden the next day for fresh air in his stroller and how the normally bubbly and cheeky little boy “had not smiled in days” and “looked so sad”.

That night, dad Daniel found James unresponsive in his cot and screamed for Helen to call 999. She told the jury: “[when paramedics arrived] we were in complete shock. We did not understand what was happening. I felt trapped because there was so many people in our bedroom. It was like watching a movie. It didn’t feel real.”

Tragically, nothing could be done to save the young boy. And, owing to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, the two parents were under the impression only one of them was allowed at the hospital, leaving Daniel to stay behind. They later learned they would both have been allowed at hospital.

Today, the family are organising a series of ‘16 things’ in James’ memory as he was 16 months old when he died. These include donations to 4Louis charity who provide memory boxes for parents/carers of babies and children who have died.

An outdoor climbing frame and garden was created in his memory at Bole Hill Nursery, which was formally opened in March 2023.