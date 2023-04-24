The parents of a “happy, cheeky” Sheffield one-year-old say they felt “dismissed and ignored” by doctors in the days before their little boy’s traumatic death.

James Philliskirk was just 16 months old when he was found unresponsive at home following three days of sudden illness before he was pronounced dead at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on May 14, 2022. His mum and dad, Helen and Daniel, described him as “an extremely special little boy” with “the world’s cheekiest smile”.

But at the first day of the tot’s inquest today (April 24), the Bolehill couple described the nightmarish days leading up to his death, including two visits to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where they felt they were "dismissed” and “made to feel like anxious parents”.

Doctors reportedly wrote off his rapidly deteriorating condition as ‘chickenpox’ when he was likely suffering with sepsis, it was claimed.

The inquest before a jury will hear evidence of how the hospital handled the parents’ fears of Scarlet Fever and how little James was sent home from A&E with a prescription for chamomile lotion and antihistamines.

In a statement to the jury, dad Daniel painted a picture of his son’s happy, mischievous personality, and spoke of the toddler’s favourite songs, games, days out, and total adoration for his older brother.

Daniel said: “James was a fun, happy and cheeky little boy. He was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. Informing his brother [aged four] of his little brother’s death was the hardest thing we’ve ever done.

"There are no words to describe how much our little boy meant to us. He managed to fit a lot into his short life. He was an extremely special little boy who was absolutely adored by his family. Our house is much quieter without him. We will forever cherish the happy memories we shared together.”

On the first of what is set to be a five day inquest over the hospital’s alleged failings, mum Helen described the traumatic three days leading up to James’ death.

On May 10, James fell unwell at nursery, prompting a visit to his GP the next morning, who ordered him to Sheffield Children’s Hospital A&E. The inquest heard how an email from the GP describing their severe concerns, including the possibility of Scarlet Fever, was not read by hospital staff.

Mum Helen said of the hospital trip: “The doctor seemed unconcerned about how James had had chickenpox three weeks before, and diagnosed chickenpox anyway.

“It was a busy day at A&E and the doctor just decided it was chickenpox and prescribed chamomile lotion.”

The family was sent home – but returned to SCH that afternoon following a call to 111, where James presented a fever of 38.5C.

Mum Helen said: “I felt unwelcome. A nurse said dismissively ‘it’s chickenpox, isn’t it?’ A nurse then gave James chamomile lotion and put us in a room for hours.

“I was made to feel like an anxious parent. The doctor had a dismissive response to everything I said – all they said was ‘chickenpox’.”

The family was again sent home at 5pm, and were awake all night caring for James. Helen tearfully described how the couple took James into the garden the next day for fresh air in his stroller and how the normally bubbly and cheeky little boy “had not smiled in days” and “looked so sad”.

The couple went to bed at 10.15pm on May 13 fraught and exhausted from two straight nights of caring for their son. Tragically, dad Daniel got up at around 2am and checked on James, but found him cold and unresponsive.

Helen said: “Daniel brought James in and screamed. We rang 999 who advised us to start CPR… [when paramedics arrived] we were in complete shock. We did not understand what was happening. I felt trapped because there was so many people in our bedroom. It was like watching a movie. It didn’t feel real.”

Adding to the nightmare was how Helen was told by Yorkshire Ambulance Service she could not ride in the ambulance with James to the hospital. When she was told to ride in a police car, she feared she was being suspected of murdering her own child.

Tragically, nothing could be done to save the young boy. And, owing to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, the two parents were under the impression only one of them was allowed at the hospital, leaving Daniel to stay behind. They later learned they would both have been allowed at hospital.

Helen said: “Just before they confirmed his death, they told me to call Daniel and tell him to come to the hospital. Everyone was shouting at me not to tell Daniel that James was dead on the phone. He was told when he got to the hospital.”

Helen also criticised the written accounts of two doctors who cared for James, Dr King and Dr Goodwin. Dr King’s statement reportedly claims James was “crying” and “responding appropriately” during the second visit to SCH, while Helen says the tot did not cry once during the three-hour visit.

She also firmly stated she was given no “safety net” advice on sepsis before she left hospital, or indeed she was told sepsis was a possible cause at all.

In their tribute to James, the two parents said since his death, the family had embarked on ‘16 things to remember him by’, including fundraising for a bench on Bolehill Park, a climbing set at Bolehill Nursery and a number of charity endeavours.