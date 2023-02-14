Tributes to a climber from Barnsley have continued to pour in as a fundraiser set up to support his family reaches £11,000.

Jack Carne was climbing the Gribin Ridge in Snowdonia with two friends Mattie Belcher and Brandan Smith when tragedy struck on February 4.

The 23-year-old horrifically fell 600ft to his death while scrambling the rocks with his friends after a stone he was holding onto unexpectedly gave way.

Despite best efforts from Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation, Jack sadly did not survive his injuries.

Jack was described by pals as having a “heart of gold” and “the kindest boy on earth”, with his partner Ann Birks stating they would be “soulmates for ever and ever and ever”.

A GoFundMe page which was launched by friend Connor Lindley has now amounted just short of £11,600 of its £15,000 target which will be used to support Jack’s “suffering” family as they come to terms with the tragedy.

A number of Jack’s family members have shared their gratitude to the mountain rescue team for their efforts.

Leanne Philburn said thank you to “every single person involved” in her nephew’s rescue, adding that she was “grateful beyond words”.

Carly Goodman said: “Thank you for everything you did for my nephew and his friends that night. No words can say how grateful we are as a family for your dedication and bravery you put into your work.”