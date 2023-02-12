Tributes have poured in for a popular and much-loved young man killed in a tragic climbing accident.

Jack Carne, aged 23, was climbing Gribin Ridge in Snowdonia with two friends when tragedy struck last weekend. He plunged 600ft to his death, in front of his horrified friends, when a rock he was holding onto suddenly gave way.

Jack and heartbroken pals Mattie Belcher and Brandan Smith were hoping to climb Kilimanjaro together later this year.

An online fundraising page has been set up to help support Jack’s family as they try to come to terms with the tragedy, with more than £10,000 raised so far in his memory.

Jack Carne with his partner, Ann Birks. Jack died in a climbing accident last weekend

Organiser Connor Lindley said: “My dear friend Jack Carne sadly passed away from a tragic accident. He will be missed by many. He was never not smiling, he was there for everyone whenever anyone needed him!

“The funds will be used to help his family who are suffering so bad at the moment due to this tragedy. He will be missed by everyone he ever set eyes on.”

Social media sites have been flooded with tributes to Jack.

His friend Jack Wroe said he was a “well known lad who never did anyone wrong”. He also said he had a “heart of gold.”

Jack’s partner, Ann Birks, described him as her “beautiful boy” and said they would be “soulmates for ever and ever and ever”. She said Jack “never stopped smiling”.

Katie Bedford described Jack as “the kindest boy on earth” and thanked him for loving her best friend.

Tyler Beever echoed her sentiments and posted: “No words can even comprehend the pain and heartache I’m sure many are feeling right now. You were the kindest most generous soul who was loved by so many.

“I can never thank you enough for the memories and treating my best friend like the queen she is - the love you both have for one another will always be eternal and we’ll be looking after her every step of the way. Sleep tight Jack.”

Friend Zak Hamshaw posted: “Absolutely devastated, can’t believe we won’t get to see that cheeky smile of yours that lit up every room you stepped into again. Such a happy and funny lad, you were loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting you. It still hasn’t sunk in hearing that you’re gone.”

Henry Kendrick added: “What a pleasure it was to share our childhood together. Something I will cherish forever. Watching you grow from a child to a man is something I will always have in my heart mate. We have so many memories together and I’m just so proud to have been with you for them mate. Everyone respected you for the person you was.”

Kenzie Hargreaves added: “Can’t even get my head around why this world is so cruel. One of the kindest people ever, keep dancing Jack Carne. Everyone will miss and remember you always.”