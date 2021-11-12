ITV news presenter Lucrezia Millarini announced as new patron of Sheffield based charity

The canine-loving broadcast journalist became first involved with Support Dogs charity in 2020 when she presented its annual graduation ceremony to celebrate the successful completion of training of its latest life-saving support dogs.

The Sheffield charity based in the Brightside area was established in 1992 and trains specialist assistance dogs to save and improve the lives of children and adults affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disabilities.

Lucrezia, who has her own pet Lhasa Apso called Milo, said she was in awe of the charity’s life-changing work.

Disability assistance dog, Tinkerbell, pictured (right) with Lucre

She said: “Support Dogs is a wonderful charity. It not only saves lives but transforms the independence and quality of life for the whole family. I am constantly amazed by what these dogs of all shapes and sizes are capable of.

“As the proud human of my own Lhasa, I had no idea this particular breed could even be an assistance dog until I met the tiny but mighty Tinkerbell.”

Tinkerbell is no ordinary pet. She received special training from Support Dogs and now provides essential help to her owner Charlie.

Whether it's opening doors or picking up dropped phones, Tinkerbell is the perfect companion.

Lucrezia added: “The bond between Charlie and Tinkerbell is just one example of the many successful partnerships Support Dogs has helped forge between dog and human. And as we hopefully wave goodbye to the worst challenges of the pandemic, I hope to be involved in more exciting projects to raise awareness and much needed funding. Roll on 2022.”

The charity’s disability assistance dogs provide safety and greater independence for people affected by a wide range of disabilities, including MS, cerebral palsy and fibromyalgia.