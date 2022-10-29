The rally outside city hall today (October 29) joined with protests across the world in support of women and families fighting for human rights in the country, which has been embroiled in mass demonstrations for the past six weeks. A human chain of around 200 people was formed along Barker’s Pool and flags were waved as the crowd chanted ‘Freedom, freedom, freedom’ in Iranian.

The protests began in September following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten to death by police after being arrested for an “improper hijab”. The outcry after her death has led to the most staunch, public opposition to the ruling Islamic Regime party in 44 years, with women and girls publicly removing their hijabs and calling for human rights.

The protest in Sheffield today was also in solidarity with the victims and families of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, killing 176 people.

One of protest’s key organisers, Tara Djanami, for the South Yorkshire Iranian organisation, said: “This is the first women-led revolution globally. For 44 years, we have witnessed the brutality of the Islamic Regime of Iran.

"The human rights situation in Iran is horrific. We are trying to echo the voices of the people of Iran and show our strength and solidarity.

"We have seen fantastic support in Sheffield today and across the world.”

In a speech, Ms Djanami also called on the Government end any negotiations with the leaders of Iran, expel ambassadors from the UK.

Another key organiser was Hamid Ramzani. His friend,Mohammed Amin Tukalli, was killed three weeks ago while protesting in Iran when a tear gas canister reportedly fired by Iranian officers hit him in the head.

He tole The Star: “We need solidarity from people in Western countries to recognise the Iranian revolution. The UK Government is so quiet about it.

"The message of this movement is not political or economical, the message is ‘women, life, freedom’.”

Sheffield protests for human rights in Iran

