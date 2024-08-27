Inspiring local motivational speaker hosts special event at local hospitals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last month, motivational speaker and founder of ‘Andy Man’s Club’, Luke Ambler visited Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) to host a series of special events for hospital colleagues as part of the Trust’s extensive health and wellbeing offer.

Luke Ambler, known for his remarkable journey from professional rugby player to mental health campaigner, captivated colleagues during three dedicated sessions with his heartfelt storytelling and practical advice.

As a dedicated dad, entrepreneur, and award-winning mental health advocate, his down-to-earth, straight-talking style resonated with many, making complex topics both accessible and relatable to the 160 hospital colleagues that attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Ambler's journey as a mental health advocate began after the tragic loss of his brother-in-law, Andrew Roberts, who sadly took his own life aged 23 in early 2016. This personal tragedy propelled him to establish Andy’s Man Club, a supportive community that encourages men to speak openly about their mental health struggles without fear or judgement.

Motivational Speaker Luke Ambler visits Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital

Ambler’s dedication to mental health advocacy has since grown into a nationwide initiative, providing safe spaces for men across the UK to share their experiences and seek support. With over 150 groups across the country and over 3,000 regular attenders, Andy Man’s Club has grown to be an amazing lifeline for men and their families.

Throughout the day, Luke conducted both face-to-face and virtual sessions, ensuring all colleagues across all three hospital sites and working elsewhere had the opportunity to participate. His engaging presentations covered many essential topics, including breaking down stigmas around mental health, building personal resilience and empowerment.

An exclusive session was also held for the Trust’s Estates and Facilities colleagues, a male dominated workforce directorate in the organisation, to address the unique mental health challenges faced by men and emphasise the importance of open communication and peer support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: "We are very grateful to Luke for hosting three outstanding events for our people. His powerful message resonated profoundly with our colleagues, who undoubtedly took away valuable insights from this experience. Luke's ability to connect and offer actionable advice on managing mental health and fostering personal growth is truly invaluable.

“Our Health and Wellbeing service is a cornerstone of our commitment to maintaining a supportive and inclusive work environment for all our teams at DBTH, where colleagues can flourish both personally and professionally. This event highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of our team, which in turn enhances the exceptional care we provide to our patients."

This visit was organised as part of the Trust’s extensive and award-winning Health and Wellbeing offer, available to over 7,000 colleagues and including a comprehensive range of initiatives aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

In April, the Trust achieved their most impressive staff survey results, scoring higher on 71% of questions that far surpassed the national average and 94% of results seeing an improvement from the previous year.

DBTH remains dedicated to the mental health and well-being of its hospital community, recognising that a happy, healthy and resilient workforce is crucial for delivering exceptional patient care.