Inquest opens into the death of Sheffield teenager who died in scooter crash

Ibrahim Warsame, who was 19, died after he crashed into the central reservation on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield at around 1am on June 22.

He was travelling towards the city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene and he was taken to the Northern General Hospital, where he died at 1.52am.

This childhood photograph of Ibrahim Warsame has been released by his family in the wake of his death after a crash on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield

Assistant coroner Abigail Combes opeened the inquest at Sheffield Medico-legal centre, where she confirmed that Mr Warsame lived on Brunswick Street in Broomhall.

He worked in the city as a warehouse operative.

Enquiries into his death are ongoing, and officers are trying to determine if any other vehicles were involved.

Ms Combes adjourned the inquest into Mr Warsame’s death until August 31.

She said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the family of Mr Warsame.”

In a tribute to the young man, his family said Ibrahim was ‘dearly loved, cherished and precious’.

His loved ones added: “Ibrahim was a wonderful, caring and loving boy. His smile, his happy face and soft words always brightened every room.

“His passing has left a huge hole in each of our hearts. Ibrahim will be truly missed and forever loved.”

An online fundraising page has been set up, with money donated in Ibrahim’s memory to fund a water well to help others.