Assistant coroner Katie Dickinson told the inquest that Mr Latif was a warehouse operative who lived on Wake Road in Nether Edge.

On Sunday, October 3 at around 3.41am, police were called to reports of a blue Seat Leon, which is believed to have been heading out of the city centre towards St Mary’s Gate, having collided with a barrier on Moore Street.

Mr Latif has been identified as the driver of the Seat.

Flowers at the scene of a RTC on Moore Street. 23 year old Junaid Latif died in hospital on Sunday. Picture Scott Merrylees

He was taken form the scene of the crash to the Northern General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 4.32am.

Mrs Dickinson told the inquest that Mr Latif’s body would not be subject to a post mortem examination, and he would be buried.