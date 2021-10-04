Heartbroken friend pays tribute to 'amazing lad' who died after Sheffield city centre crash

Junaid Latif, 23, of Nether Edge, sadly died following a collision on Moore Street during the early hours of Sunday, October 3.

Flowers were today visible at the scene of the crash, as tributes were paid.

Writing on social media, one person said: “I was lucky and honoured to have worked with Junaid. Just an amazing lad he was. This news is a shock and has broken my heart.

Flowers left for Junaid Latif, 23, who sadly died following a crash on Moore Street in Sheffield city centre (Picture: Scott Merrylees)

"Never heard him say anything bad against anyone. Always used to smile and met one with warm heart. May Allah bless Junaid the highest rank in Jannat. Lost for words.”

Another message shared online said: “May Allah make the journey easy for Junaid and grant him janat al firdos and given the family sabr.”

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called at 3.41am on Sunday to reports of a blue Seat Leon, which is believed to have been heading out of the city centre towards St Mary’s Gate, having collided with a barrier on Moore Street.

Mr Latif, who was driving the car, was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Police said two other occupants of the vehicle had both sustained minor injuries.