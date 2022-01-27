Like many cities across the country, Sheffield city centre shops and leisure facilities have suffered massively during the pandemic, with many forced to close as a result of low footfall.

The city has lost some of its most iconic stores including, Debenhams on The Moor, which closed for the final time in April 2021, and the John Lewis store in Barkers Pool.

A major consultation on the future of the city centre was launched at the start of January by Sheffield city council, with significant improvements expected at key city centre sites, including Fargate and High Street, Castlegate and John Lewis.

We’ve spoken to residents in Sheffield to find out what they would like to see in the city centre.

Kathy Ibberson said she would like to see a sky bar or viewing platform on a high rise building.

Jasmine Askwith said: “An indoor shopping centre in the centre of town would be good. I don’t like how Sheffield is set out in town as it’s too linear.”

Abhro Ghosal said: “An indoor shopping centre in the city centre as Sheffield is one of the few big cities here which doesn't have one.”

Claire Gregory said: “Bravissimo and leisure wise I’d like to see a Lido.”

Mark Goodison said: “I think there should be more independent shops.”