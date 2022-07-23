England fans are expected to arrive in Sheffield in droves for the game on Tuesday with businesses in the area surrounding the Devonshire Green fan park thrilled at the prospect of a surge in trade.

Awal Yussef, owner of the Mint clothing shop on Division Street, said: “From my point of view, it’s awesome actually because that means bringing loads of crowds in.

“We had it before when Sweden was just over there (at the Devonshire Green fan park) and we got plenty of people coming in so hopefully by being a big home team, come to my shop.”

Sheffield business owners say they're excited about the Euros semi-final on Tuesday

Swedish fans have already descended on Sheffield twice before a draw with The Netherlands and a victory over Switzerland in the group-stages at Bramall Lane.

They will now face England in the semi-final after beating Belguim 1-0 in their quarter-final match on Friday night.

The owner of The Alternative Store is excited about the Swedes returning to Sheffield for a clash with the host nation.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s brilliant for business. Obviously down the road is the fan park, there’s different pubs.

“Last time the Swedish fans were here it was a really, really nice atmosphere.

"It was great for the city centre and for all the independents around here.”

The owner of Copper Pot café across the road on Division Street added: “It really is a great atmosphere in Sheffield when England are playing but when the Swedes were playing that was fantastic as well.