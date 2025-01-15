'I work nights and cannot explain strange 'UFO' lights I saw and filmed over Sheffield at 3am'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 14:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield shop worker Mat Rickett was walking his dogs in the early hours after his night shift had finished.

As he walked along the cold street near Halifax Road, Parson Cross, he looked up. In they sky, he saw a bright light.

At first, the 41-year-old thought it may have been a bright star. Then he thought it may have been a police helicopter, perhaps with a searchlight shining towards him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The light after it turned green, top left, with a streetlight also in the shotThe light after it turned green, top left, with a streetlight also in the shot
The light after it turned green, top left, with a streetlight also in the shot | Mat Rickett

But then, its colour changed, twice. Then it flashed and flew away. All that time, it made no noise at all. He was left baffled, and cannot explain what he saw.

Now he has shared a video he took of the lights, to try to find out if other people saw the same thing. You can watch it here.

Mat said: “When I first saw it, I thought it was a really bright star. I know that route well with my dogs, and I know the sky too.

Mat Rickett is baffled by the light he sawMat Rickett is baffled by the light he saw
Mat Rickett is baffled by the light he saw | Mat Rickett

“But it was weird. It started as a white light. But by the time I got my phone out, it had turned to green. Then soon after I’d started to film it, it changed to red. Then it started flashing, moved off, and disappeared quickly off to the left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve often seen the police helicopter, the police plane and drones. But It wasn't a helicopter, drone or plane. It was so strange - I’ve never seen anything like it and I stargaze regularly.”

Mat does not believe in flying saucers and aliens, but feels what he saw was a UFO.

“It was a UFO in that it was a flying object and it was unidentified,” he added.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He says he has seen reports of similar things on the internet, which have baffled other people as well as recent weeks.

From where he was standing, Mat said the light was in the direction of Ecclesfield, at around 3.30am, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said: “I think it’s likely that others saw it, and I would love to know what they thought it was.”

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice