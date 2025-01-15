Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield shop worker Mat Rickett was walking his dogs in the early hours after his night shift had finished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As he walked along the cold street near Halifax Road, Parson Cross, he looked up. In they sky, he saw a bright light.

At first, the 41-year-old thought it may have been a bright star. Then he thought it may have been a police helicopter, perhaps with a searchlight shining towards him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The light after it turned green, top left, with a streetlight also in the shot | Mat Rickett

But then, its colour changed, twice. Then it flashed and flew away. All that time, it made no noise at all. He was left baffled, and cannot explain what he saw.

Now he has shared a video he took of the lights, to try to find out if other people saw the same thing. You can watch it here.

Mat said: “When I first saw it, I thought it was a really bright star. I know that route well with my dogs, and I know the sky too.

Mat Rickett is baffled by the light he saw | Mat Rickett

“But it was weird. It started as a white light. But by the time I got my phone out, it had turned to green. Then soon after I’d started to film it, it changed to red. Then it started flashing, moved off, and disappeared quickly off to the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve often seen the police helicopter, the police plane and drones. But It wasn't a helicopter, drone or plane. It was so strange - I’ve never seen anything like it and I stargaze regularly.”

Mat does not believe in flying saucers and aliens, but feels what he saw was a UFO.

“It was a UFO in that it was a flying object and it was unidentified,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says he has seen reports of similar things on the internet, which have baffled other people as well as recent weeks.

From where he was standing, Mat said the light was in the direction of Ecclesfield, at around 3.30am, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said: “I think it’s likely that others saw it, and I would love to know what they thought it was.”