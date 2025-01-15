'I work nights and cannot explain strange 'UFO' lights I saw and filmed over Sheffield at 3am'
As he walked along the cold street near Halifax Road, Parson Cross, he looked up. In they sky, he saw a bright light.
At first, the 41-year-old thought it may have been a bright star. Then he thought it may have been a police helicopter, perhaps with a searchlight shining towards him.
But then, its colour changed, twice. Then it flashed and flew away. All that time, it made no noise at all. He was left baffled, and cannot explain what he saw.
Now he has shared a video he took of the lights, to try to find out if other people saw the same thing. You can watch it here.
Mat said: “When I first saw it, I thought it was a really bright star. I know that route well with my dogs, and I know the sky too.
“But it was weird. It started as a white light. But by the time I got my phone out, it had turned to green. Then soon after I’d started to film it, it changed to red. Then it started flashing, moved off, and disappeared quickly off to the left.
He said: “I’ve often seen the police helicopter, the police plane and drones. But It wasn't a helicopter, drone or plane. It was so strange - I’ve never seen anything like it and I stargaze regularly.”
Mat does not believe in flying saucers and aliens, but feels what he saw was a UFO.
“It was a UFO in that it was a flying object and it was unidentified,” he added.
He says he has seen reports of similar things on the internet, which have baffled other people as well as recent weeks.
From where he was standing, Mat said the light was in the direction of Ecclesfield, at around 3.30am, during the early hours of Sunday morning.
He said: “I think it’s likely that others saw it, and I would love to know what they thought it was.”
