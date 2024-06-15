Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Freedom of information request unearths calls to police about aliens and UFOs in Sheffield and Barnsley

They sound like South Yorkshire’s X Files.

Over the years, people in South Yorkshire have told of what they believed to be UFO sightings in the skies over Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

Recent ones over the last couple of years have included an airborne object, videoed by Sheffield mum Jennifer Dunstan, which appeared to be white horizontal and vaguely cylindrical while moving at high speeds across the screen.

And in 2022 Neil Levesley spotted two mysterious objects in the sky above his home on the triangle estate, in Handsworth – and took pictures to try and find an explanation.

Neil Levesley spotted two mysterious objects in the sky above his home on the triangle estate, in Handswort. The picture shows one of them.

Neither called the police over the incidents.

But over the years, South Yorkshire Police have received a number of calls over reports of aliens and UFOs - and now The Star can reveal what those calls have been.

The Star has obtained a list of reports which were called in to officers over the last five years, with sightings from all over the county, and dating back to 2019, when the force installed its current reporting system.

The force said they had three reports concerning reports of aliens in 2019, all from Sheffield.

The first of those was made in March. In the call, police logged that a man had told them that he was an alien. The call was from the S8 area.

Five months later, in August 2019, police received a call from the S8 postal district from a female ‘making allegations of aliens’. S8 includes areas such as Meersbrook and Woodseats, Graves Park, Batemoor and Lowedges.

Finally, also in 2019, police were called in October, when a man stated aliens had come for him. The report was from the S7 postal area, an area which runs north of Abbeydale Road in the south of the city.

Sheffield mum Jennifer Dunstan had footage of a 'UFO' flying over the Arbourthorne area at on May 6. She told The Star, but did not contact police over it. | Jennifer Dunstan

Police also confirmed that they had received two reported sightings of UFOs in the same time period.

In 2022, the force said they had received only one report of a UFO during the whole year. That was in the S75 district of Barnsley, with the report made in November that year. S75 includes areas such as Tankersley and Darton.

Finally, the most recent report of a UFO made to the force was last year, in 2023. The report, which was made in October, was made in the S35 area of the city. S35 is an area which covers a section of the north of the city, including Grenoside, High Green, as well as Thurgoland, in Barnsley.

The outcomes of any investigations are not known.

Call logs featuring the keywords ‘alien’ and ‘UFO’ were disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.

One well documented UFO case, dating back nearly 30 years and which was not covered by the FOI request, came in 1997.

Back in March of that year, at night, an expected air crash and explosion was reported on Peak District Moorland near Sheffield after several reports of an ‘aircraft’ in distress.