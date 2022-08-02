It will be the fourth time the Roxy event has taken place and tickets are selling faster than ever this time around.

The party is set to take place in the former home of Roxy – the O2 on Arundel Street – on December 10 from 9pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of tickets for a Roxy reunion event in Sheffield have been sold

Playing hits from across two decades will be DJ Dean Brissett – better known as the Dean of Disco, who amassed a legion of followers at his regular retro nights at the club in the 1990s and 2000s.

Dean is set to spin the discs alongside Becky Measures, renowned local radio star who regularly hosts shows on BBC Sheffield.

“I’m a massive fan of tunes from the 80s and 90s so I didn’t take much persuading! I actually attended the Roxy night last year and it was fantastic night so I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” said Becky.

As well as being a night of nostalgic fun, the event is also set to raise hundreds for the region’s most needy kids through its support of Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids.

A donation will be made for every ticket sold.

Cash for Kids is a mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by illness, poverty, neglect or have additional needs.

Hundreds attended the last Roxy event back in July, which took place just weeks after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted so it was the first night out in over a year for many of the crowd.

People are encouraged to dress in fancy dress and prizes will offered for the best dressed.

The Roxy was huge in Sheffield and became famous nationally as one of the venues for the Hitman & Her music TV series. Everyone from Kylie Minogue to the London Boys performed there.

Tickets are £10 if you buy in advance and discounts are available for office parties.