Bears of Sheffield artist behind vandalised statue urges public to 'focus on the positives'

One of the city’s beloved statues was taken away for repairs on Sunday after it was broken off of its base in unknown circumstances.

Now, the artist behind the busted bear says he wants to give “the benefit of the doubt” as to how the statue was damaged and is urging the public to focus on enjoying the exhibition.

“Whoever broke it is probably feeling really guilty,” said artist George Low.

“I don’t know how it got damaged but I’ll give the benefit of the doubt, and I’d say it’s better to focus on the positives aspects of the trail.”

George’s bear, which is emblazoned with the words ‘Be Kind’, was stood outside Debenhams on The Moor but has now been taken away for repairs.

George said: “At first I was a bit shocked but on reflection I felt more bad for the team who had to sort it out on their Sunday. The Bears of Sheffield has a really good team behind it.

“It looked like someone had swung off of it or jumped on it. It could have been someone on a night out, but I’ve seen a few pictures of people’s children hanging off of them.

The Bear, which is entitled "Be Kind & Be Together", had to be taken away for repairs after it was damaged on Sunday.

“I think it’s important to say just let’s help everyone else enjoy them and focus on the positives of the trail.”

All of the trail’s 161 sponsored bears will be auctioned at the end of the exhibition to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Charity. The art project has already raised £80,000 for the cause.

The Bears’ project manager Cheryl Davidson said: “We’re sad to say that one of the Bears from the Bears of Sheffield trail was damaged over the weekend. This has now been reported to the police and Sheffield City Council, we’re still unsure how this happened but ask visitors to the trail to be extra careful with the sculptures.

“Every Bear will be auctioned off at the end of the trail to raise vital funds to build the new Cancer Ward at Sheffield Children’s, so it is extremely important they are well looked after.”

The art trail team says the bear has been taken away for repairs and should be back on the trail soon.