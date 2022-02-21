Power cut Sheffield: More than 700 homes across city hit by outages as Storm Franklin lashes city

Hundreds of homes across Sheffield have been left without power after Storm Franklin swept through the city, which was also hit by flooding, this morning.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:25 pm

Northern Powergrid said that as of 11.30am today, Monday, February 21, more than 700 properties around the city were affected by power cuts and its engineers were working to get them reconnected as soon as possible.

The worst affected part of Sheffield this morning was the S5 postcode area around Firth Park, where the utility firm said the power cut was first reported shortly after 8am and around 340 premises were without electricity. Northern Powergrid said it hoped to restore power by 7.45pm.

Read More

Read More
Live Blog: 'Do not travel' warning issued as Sheffield is battered by storm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hundreds of homes around Sheffield were left without power this morning after Storm Franklin lashed the city

The other areas without power this morning were:

S6 near Dungworth – 110 premises affected, power estimated to be restored at 1.45pm

S11, S5, S6 in and around Crookesmoor – 80 premises affected, power estimated to be restored by 8.15pm

S61, S65, S8 – 110 premises affected, not known when power will be restored

S8 near Beauchief – fewer than 10 properties affected, not known when power will be restored

S4 7BR Crabtree – around 90 premises affected, power estimated to be restored by 8.30pm.

Storm Franklin is the latest punishing gale to hit the region in the last week, after Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley caused widespread damage and disruption.

Sheffield was also hit by flooding on Sunday evening, with many roads still closed on Monday morning and rail operators urging people not to travel, with the tracks at Rotherham Central station submerged.

SheffieldNorthern PowergridStorm Eunice