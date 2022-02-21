Power cut Sheffield: More than 700 homes across city hit by outages as Storm Franklin lashes city
Hundreds of homes across Sheffield have been left without power after Storm Franklin swept through the city, which was also hit by flooding, this morning.
Northern Powergrid said that as of 11.30am today, Monday, February 21, more than 700 properties around the city were affected by power cuts and its engineers were working to get them reconnected as soon as possible.
The worst affected part of Sheffield this morning was the S5 postcode area around Firth Park, where the utility firm said the power cut was first reported shortly after 8am and around 340 premises were without electricity. Northern Powergrid said it hoped to restore power by 7.45pm.
The other areas without power this morning were:
S6 near Dungworth – 110 premises affected, power estimated to be restored at 1.45pm
S11, S5, S6 in and around Crookesmoor – 80 premises affected, power estimated to be restored by 8.15pm
S61, S65, S8 – 110 premises affected, not known when power will be restored
S8 near Beauchief – fewer than 10 properties affected, not known when power will be restored
S4 7BR Crabtree – around 90 premises affected, power estimated to be restored by 8.30pm.
Storm Franklin is the latest punishing gale to hit the region in the last week, after Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley caused widespread damage and disruption.
Sheffield was also hit by flooding on Sunday evening, with many roads still closed on Monday morning and rail operators urging people not to travel, with the tracks at Rotherham Central station submerged.