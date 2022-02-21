Live Blog: 'Do not travel' warning issued as Sheffield is battered by storm
Sheffield and its surrounding areas continue to experience severe weather this morning, with people warned not to travel over flooding fears.
The city remains on flood watch this morning after days of persistent rain that saw river levels across the city rise yesterday.
And as of Monday morning (February 21), over 17 flood warnings and six flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield.
Storm Franklin is to blame for the bad weather, which came after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice wreaked havoc earlier in the week.
It is however forecast to have lesser wind gusts than Eunice, which prompted two Red Weather Warnings.
Passengers have been advised to avoid travelling if possible, with buses being diverted and train services being cancelled.
The tracks at Rotherham Central railway station have also been flooded, preventing trains from calling there for the rest of the day.
Follow this live blog for more weather and travel updates.
Live Blog: Severe weather conditions remain as passengers advised not to travel
Last updated: Monday, 21 February, 2022, 10:46
- 17 flood warnings and six flood alerts issued for Sheffield
- Severe weather conditions due to Storm Franklin
- Passengers advised not to travel
Sheffield cafe forced to close after morning storm
Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Match off as storms take toll on stadium and pitch
Sheffield Wednesday’s match away to Fleetwood Town has been postponed.
The early decision was taken as it was felt that their heavily waterlogged Highbury pitch would not have been cleared in time for Tuesday’s scheduled match and there has been damage to the ground as a result of the weekend storms.
A statement from Wednesday on Monday morning said: “The Owls’ Sky Bet League One fixture against Fleetwood Town scheduled for Tuesday evening has been called off following storm damage to Highbury Stadium overnight
“The game has had to be postponed due to safety concerns after the high winds over the last 48 hours caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.
M1 Sheffield closure: man detained under Mental Health Act after medical episode
A man has been detained under the Mental Health Act following a medical episode which resulted in the closure of the M1 near Sheffield this morning.
The M1 was closed around junction 34, for Tinsley and Meadowhall, from 5.15am for a number of hours but has since been re-opened.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the Tinsley Viaduct after receiving reports of a van parked against the barriers on the northbound carriageway.
Read more here