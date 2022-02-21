Sheffield Wednesday’s match away to Fleetwood Town has been postponed.

The early decision was taken as it was felt that their heavily waterlogged Highbury pitch would not have been cleared in time for Tuesday’s scheduled match and there has been damage to the ground as a result of the weekend storms.

A statement from Wednesday on Monday morning said: “The Owls’ Sky Bet League One fixture against Fleetwood Town scheduled for Tuesday evening has been called off following storm damage to Highbury Stadium overnight

“The game has had to be postponed due to safety concerns after the high winds over the last 48 hours caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.