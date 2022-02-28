The demonstration, which has been organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign, will be held at 6pm today in front of Sheffield Town Hall.

This will be the second demonstration held there since hundreds turned out on Sunday to protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), who recently returned from Kyiv, is scheduled to speak to the crowds this evening.

Protest in Sheffield against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sheffield, had on Friday, shared a photo of the town hall illuminated in blue and yellow - representing Ukraine's flag - and issued a powerful message as Russian troops closed in on its capital.

Sheffield is twinned with the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, a relationship commemorated by the naming of Donetsk Way near Owlthorpe, and residents have been sharing images of the street sign to demonstrate their support for citizens under Russian attack.

Russia launched a 'full-scale invasion' of Ukraine last week, with scores reportedly killed as weapons strikes hit cities across the country, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Russian troops assaulted Ukraine on numerous fronts from Belarus, Russia, and Crimea – which Russia annexed in 2014 – early on Thursday after air attacks and missile strikes as Russian President Vladimir Putin defied international condemnation and fresh sanctions by launching Europe's greatest ground war in decades.

He threatened any country attempting to interfere with 'consequences you have never seen' in a pre-dawn televised address.

Today, the Ukrainian president's office stated talks have begun with the goal of achieving an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Russian military.

However, Russia has been more circumspect in its approach to the discussions, with the Kremlin hesitating to remark on Moscow's objective.

It was unclear whether any headway could be made following Putin's decision on Sunday to place Russia's nuclear-armed troops on high alert.