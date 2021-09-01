How to apply for firefighter vacancies in South Yorkshire - everything you need to know

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Two successful recruitment campaigns have been launched in the last year, but there are still some spaces at Stocksbridge and Birley stations in Sheffield that the service would like to fill.

Recruitment is also taking place for stations in Askern and Rossington in Doncaster, and Dearne and Cudworth in Barnsley.

Station manager Chris Tyler said: “On-call firefighters are ordinary people who do an extraordinary job. The commitment they make to their communities is something that words can’t describe.”

On-call firefighters are trained to the same high standards as full-time firefighters, attending all types of incidents and contributing towards the service’s prevention work within the community.

They are paid for their training, for being on-call and for each incident they attend - but they must live or work within a five minute drive of their closest fire station.

Chris added: “This latest recruitment drive provides another opportunity for people in these six areas to fulfil the childhood dream of so many people and our message is clear – if you want to do it, get in touch, and we’ll do what we can to make the dream a reality.

“There’s loads of information on what it takes to be an on-call firefighter, what the job related tests involve and what the job involves, on our website – I’d definitely recommend having a read of the content there if you’re interested.”

To register your interest, see here.