How people can have their say on what art they want to see at Sheffield’s Theatre Deli

Nathan Geering and Ryan Harston were recently appointed as the new co-artistic directors of arts charity Theatre Deli.

In the coming weeks, they want to build on the connections made at last month’s Toast and Jam event, meeting with different communities and creating a plan of action “that can enable our people to flourish”.

An artistic team will visit different neighbourhoods to find out what art people living there want to see being made in their communities and at Theatre Deli, to talk about what is currently happening, and to give taster sessions for people to try out different types of theatre making.

It is hoped that this will take place from late August through September.