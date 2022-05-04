HMS Sheffield memorial unveiled at National Memorial Arboretum 40 years after attack on ship

The sculpture, resembling the prow of a ship breaking through a wave, was unveiled today at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The memorial, designed by artist Peter Naylor, is made from Sheffield steel, and follows a £15,000 fundraising to create the sculpture, which was made in the city.

HMS Sheffield memorial unveiling at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Type 42 destroyer was hit off Port Stanley in the South Atlantic and was towed away from the islands before it sank on 10 May.

It was the first British ship to be lost in enemy action since World War Two, and the first of four British ships to be sunk by the Argentine air force in the Falklands conflict.

The attack in 1982 killed 20 and injured many more.

As well as veterans, representatives from the city of Sheffield, which has held the ship and its crew close to their hearts, attended.

The Sheffield delegation at the HMS Sheffield memorial unveiling at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Former Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Bryan Lodge said: "It was a real privilege to be there for the unveiling of the memorial. It was really nice to see so many people there. It was a shame about the weather but it didn't spoil the day.

"We have a great link with all three HMS Sheffields and are looking forward to the fourth which is being commissioned now. It is right that we celebrate with the HMS Sheffield Association, remember the links we have got and keep those links going forward."

Nik Undy made the journey to Staffordshire, representing Sheffield Sea Cadets.

Nik said: "It is an honor to be able to be in the presence of people who have given so much on all HMS Sheffields and to represent the cadets from our unit who have forged relationships between the council and the ship. We look forward to the new HMS Sheffield and furthering relationships between the city and the HMS Sheffield Association.

"We try and instill in the cadets the sense of occasion and the importance of remembrance of what people have done. We want to allow them to show their own respect."