HMO plans for building in “up and coming area”

Plans to transform former retail units into a HMO (house of multiple occupation) are being considered by Rotherham Council.

By Danielle Andrews
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 5:15 pm

If approved, the premises at 159 Wellgate in the town centre will be converted into a 10 bed HMO, with en-suites and a communal kitchen and lounge on each floor.

Applicants say the site is in an “up-and-coming area of Rotherham surrounded by new developments and within walking distance of the town centre.

Read More

Read More
This is where a £2m pot for road safety schemes across Rotherham will be spent

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Applicants say the site is in an "up-and-coming area of Rotherham surrounded by new developments and within walking distance of the town centre.

“This would be an ideal location for local and out of town workers, working or studying within the area, for close accommodation and commuting.

“Currently the site has no parking area, however the design incorporates cycle storage for residents as our clients would like to encourage more greener way of transport.

“Having 10 HMO will help with shortage of housing.

“The proposal will also contribute to the local economy as residents will be using local business for their daily use.”

Residents can comment on the plans until July 18

HMORotherham CouncilResidentsRotherham