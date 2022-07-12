HMO plans for building in “up and coming area”

If approved, the premises at 159 Wellgate in the town centre will be converted into a 10 bed HMO, with en-suites and a communal kitchen and lounge on each floor.

Applicants say the site is in an “up-and-coming area of Rotherham surrounded by new developments and within walking distance of the town centre.

“This would be an ideal location for local and out of town workers, working or studying within the area, for close accommodation and commuting.

“Currently the site has no parking area, however the design incorporates cycle storage for residents as our clients would like to encourage more greener way of transport.

“Having 10 HMO will help with shortage of housing.