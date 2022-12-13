The outage is said to have brought Hillsborough Corner to a standstill, with traffic lights and tram signals not working. Northern Power Grid’s website has said they “had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment”. The outage comes as Cadent Gas work to turn on the gas of the final one hundred homes affected by the gas floods in Stannington and parts of Hillsborough.
The issues throughout S6 come at one of the coldest points of the year so far, with much of Sheffield experiencing temperatures below freezing for much of today. The Met Office has forecast temperatures in Sheffield could drop to as low as -4C by 7pm tonight and -5C tomorrow morning. The issues with the current power outage are expected to be resolved by 5.30pm today.