Sheffield remains in the grip of the ongoing cold snap today – ahead of temperatures plunging even further tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is it going to snow in Sheffield today?

The Met Office is not forecasting fresh snow in Sheffield today and is predicting it will instead be cloudy all day. Temperatures will remain subzero the entire day, peaking up to highs of -1C in the early afternoon before dropping down to -4C by 7pm.

In fact, a severe cold snap will settle in overnight, when clear skies and a stiff icy breeze will cause with temperatures to plunge to -5C in the morning.

What’s the latest on the power outages in Stannington?

The power is still off in many houses in Stannington following the unprecedented ‘gas flood’ 11 days ago that has left many houses in the cold.

Cadent Gas Ltd said in an update yesterday they are “hopeful a majority of homes will have gas” by the end of today – but some will still be waiting.

Cadent is giving homes nearly £1,000 in compensation each, and offering businesses nearly £1,500. On top of this the water company is offering compensation to anyone who has had water damage in their homes caused by the burst main.

Have any schools closed in Sheffield because of the cold?

Stocksbridge High School has had to ask pupils to stay at home today (December 13) after its boiler broke down overnight. The academy in Shay House Lane is without hot water or heating until the issue is fixed. Pupils have been told they will be set work through online classrooms, much like during the pandemic.

How is traffic in Sheffield this morning?

Roads across Sheffield continue to feel the strain brought on by the bad weather. Gritting on priority routes yesterday and today has helped but a lot of smaller and neighbourhood roads are still partly frozen or affect by black ice.

This morning, Chesterfield Road and Abbeydale Road are reporting delay of up to 10 minutes, as is Norton Avenue and Ridgeway Road. Typical delays of up to 10 minutes are also being reported on Penistone Road.