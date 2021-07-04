Hilarious video of Sheffield football fan celebrating Euro 2020 success with a wheelie on a mobility scooter goes viral
A Sheffield football fan has gone viral on the internet after he celebrated England’s Euro 2020 success.
Owls fan Curtiss Sargeant, from Woodhouse, is seen in the hilarious short video driving a circuit of a caravan park where he was staying on a mobility scooter, and performing a wheelie as he passes one of the caravans singing: “Football’s coming home.”
And throughout the whole scene, he is wearing a cardboard box decorated with a cross of St George, with eye holes and a mouth hole cut out!
The video was filmed by his other half, Cassie Staniland, who said: “He’s on his sixth lap of the caravan.”
One social media user commented: “This had me howling - never seen a mobility wheelie – it's coming home.”
Another added: “This is so funny, especially the wheelie! Love it.”
Cassie, aged 35, and Curtiss, aged 28, who run the Sheffield cleaning business Magic Moppers together, were on holiday in a friend’s caravan on the coast near Skegness when the England match was being played. They watched it with their children Jake, nine, twins Marley and Carter, six, and four year old Taia.
Cassie said: “We’d just watched the match, and Curtiss had made a mask with a cardboard box that had a cross of St Geoge on it. He cut out eye holes and a mouth hole and put it over his head.
"Then he went out and got on the mobility scooter wearing it to entertain the kids!
"We’ve really been getting into the Euros – we’ve got flags out at home! We’re really looking forward to the semi final.”