High Street murder: Sheffield community gather to pay their respects at vigil for Mohamed Issa Koroma

Mourners gathered on the High Street in Sheffield City Centre on Friday evening to pay their respects to Mohamed Issa Koroma.

People placed candles near the scene of the attack, while others left flowers in tribute of the 24-year-old who was described as a 'shining light'.

The vigil was attended by those who knew Mohamed, affectionately known as ‘Chris’, as well as councillors and faith groups from across the city.

Dr Alan Billings, Police and Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire spoke at the vigil

South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner Dr Alan Billings was also in attendance.

Sonia Gayle of the Sheffield Race Equality Commission made a speech as mourners gathered.

She said: “These are only words that we can say, but I want Mohamed’s family to know that he was and is loved.

"This is not who Sheffield is. I was born here a while ago, and I’ve always had wonderful memories. So wonderful that I returned to the city from London last year.

Flowers and candles left on High Street, Sheffield, during the vigil

"The city has changed in so many ways, but I think the thing that I’ve always held dear is the wonderful Sheffield spirit that senses solidarity and community, and I do not believe that this has gone away.

“We should never allow this awful incident to overshadow or give people the impression that this is what Sheffield is about.”

Speaking to The Star, she added: “I’m pleased that the people of Sheffield came together as a community to pay their respects to Mohammed and his family. It was very respectful, everybody listened, and you could feel the love and the warmth from everybody. It was very powerful.

Community volunteer Mohamed Issa Koroma was handing out leaflets for his church when he was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack on Sheffield High Street on the afternoon of September 17.

People gathered and left candles and flowers near to the scene of the attack.

James Patrick Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been remanded in custody after being charged with Mohamed’s murder. A provisional trial date has been set for next March.

Detectives investigating the murder are urging businesses in the city centre to check their CCTV cameras and have also asked motorist to look at their dashcams for any footage recorded around the time of the incident.