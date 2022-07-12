Mason Hodgkinson watched Billy Porter wear his iconic tuxedo dress at the 2019 Oscars and will finally get to wear his own version at his sixth form prom tonight, four years later.
He said: “When I saw that dress I decided that I wanted to wear that to my prom.
“It’s been four years in the making so it had to be perfect. It’s more of a breakdown of gender norms as so many of the boys will wear suits and most of the girls will wear dresses.”
Mason’s mum, Donna Hodgkinson, is so pleased her son will finally be able to wear the dress he’s waited so long for.
She said: “When he saw Billy wear the dress to the Oscars he said I want that dress, I want to wear that dress to prom.
"We had it made for his school prom but that was cancelled but he’s finally got his dream of going to prom in his dress.”
Mason has always been a talented actor and during the release of the ‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’ film, he got the opportunity to play Jamie in some performances of the show in the Peace Gardens.
He said: “They auditioned two of us as one could play the softer side better than the other and I able to play the more aggressive part.
"It was kind of surreal to play him.”
Mason heads to Falmouth University for a performance course in September on an unconditional offer.