Concern grows for welfare of 17-year-old boy who has gone missing from his Sheffield home

A public appeal to find Kevin Smith, who is from Sheffield, has been launched by West Yorkshire Police (WYP) tonight (Tuesday, July 12) because Kevin is believed to be in the Knottingley area.A spokesperson for WYP said: “Kevin Smith was initially reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on 16 June. He lives in Sheffield and has links to Doncaster but the last confirmed sighting of him was in Knottingley at 12:30pm on June 16.

"It is believed he is still in the Wakefield district area and West Yorkshire Police is now leading enquiries to locate him.

“He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and a pale complexion with freckles.”

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released their own appeal.

Anyone who has seen Kevin should contact WYP by calling 101, quoting log 1349 of 17/06