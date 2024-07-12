Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s Kyle Walker has been instrumental in England reaching the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

He grew up on the Lansdowne estate in Sharrow, where he developed his football skills, before going on to represent Sheffield United, Spurs, Manchester City and, of course, England.

The Star visited the estate to speak to people about their pride in the England star and ask them to share their messages of support ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

We spoke to shopkeeper Mohammed Rafiq, who remembers selling sweets to a ‘very polite’ young Kyle Walker.

We also met Tim Matthews, founder of the new Project Lansdowne Community Group, who told how Kyle was a ‘nice lad’ who would ‘never say no to a game of football’ on the estate.

Tim explained how the right-back had recently returned with his children to show them where he grew up, and had clearly ‘not forgotten his roots’.