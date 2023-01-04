High-priority mould issues to be resolved in 24 hours in Barnsley following shocking death of two year old in Rochdale

High-priority complaints of mould and damp made by Barnsley Council tenants will be resolved in 24 hours, a report reveals.

Prompted by the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale from environmental mould exposure, BMBC are set to take action to resolve mould issues quickly.

A report to the council’s cabinet states that Berneslai Homes, who manages 18,500 homes on behalf of Barnsley Council, has insitaged an “immediate inspection regime”, bringing in a damp and mould specialist to ensure that high priority damp and mould jobs are completed within 24 hours.

The report highlights the 562 “live requests” relating to damp, mould or condensation as of November 30th, which “significantly increased” by 59 per cent during the month.

“It should be noted that this figure has significantly increased over the last few weeks due to heightened emphasis in the media and Berneslai Homes’ proactive campaign to encourage tenants to report issues,” adds the report.

Urgent inspections have also been undertaken by Berneslai Homes to 156 properties where the gas has been capped off, amid concerns that lack of heating may be “detrimental” to the properties and health of tenants.

“Berneslai Homes has instigated urgent inspections to all 156 properties to ascertain if there are any outstanding damp, mould orcondensation concerns which require attention,” adds the report.

“There are currently 55 disrepairs cases, 48 of which relate to damp, mould, and condensation in some way.