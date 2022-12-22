Lidl to resubmit application for new store that would create 40 full time equivalent jobs

Lidl are set to resubmit a planning application for a store at Hoyland, after withdrawing plans this week.

The German discount retailer submitted plans for a new store on Sheffield Road, off the Birdwell Roundabout, with a new access off Cross Keys Lane.

Developer DPP planning said that the site will “provide a multi-million-pound investment into the area, and will provide a range of great value products that are high quality at a low price, helping to diversify and increase shopping choice within the area”.

The new store would create 40 full time equivalent jobs once opened, with “hourly pay above the National Living Wage”.

However, the scheme was met with opposition from residents, ward councillors and Tankersley Parish Council.

A total of 25 objections were lodged by residents, with concerns raised about the impact of the access on road and pedestrian safety and, conflict with vehicles accessing the Cross Keys public house.

Residents also raised concerns about noise, disturbance and air pollution from delivery lorries; loss of greenspace; impact on house prices and possible impact on the Cross Keys pub.

The plans were due to be decided by Barnsley Council’s planning board on December 20, but Lidl withdrew the application.

A Lidl spokesperson told the local democracy reporting service that they intend to resubmit a planning application in the new year.

The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to bringing a Lidl store to Hoyland, and can confirm that we intend to resubmit our planning application in the new year, allowing time to work through further comments from Barnsley Council.

“We strongly believe that a new Lidl store would greatly benefit the community, by providing access to high quality, affordable produce and helping to improve shopping choice for local residents.

“It would also provide significant investment in the area, along with new jobs benefiting from the highest pay rates in the industry.