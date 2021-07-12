Here are nine of the most Sheffield things people say according to our readers

2. ‘That’s a rissole, not a fish cake!’

Think you know what a fish cake is? Think again! The breadcrumbed, mushy, fish-filled item you think of as a fish cake is actually known as a rissole around here. A proper Sheffield fish cake is made from two slices of potato sandwiching minced cod. It is then battered and fried like normal fish from the chip shop. Delightful!

Photo: Paul Larkin