Here are nine of the most Sheffield things people say according to our readers

We asked our readers what they thought were some of the most Sheffield phrases around, and here are nine of the most popular ones. What do you think?
1. 'Mardy'
Famed by the Arctic Monkeys’ song ‘Mardy Bum’, Sheffielder Alex Turner brought national attention to our word for miserable or moody. Melissa Bennett suggested this one. Do you agree?
Photo: Andrii Biletskyi
2. ‘That’s a rissole, not a fish cake!’
Think you know what a fish cake is? Think again! The breadcrumbed, mushy, fish-filled item you think of as a fish cake is actually known as a rissole around here. A proper Sheffield fish cake is made from two slices of potato sandwiching minced cod. It is then battered and fried like normal fish from the chip shop. Delightful!
Photo: Paul Larkin
3. 'Meadowhell'
A common pun used by anyone from in and around Sheffield, referring to how hectic the shopping centre can get, especially at peak times like Christmas. Amy Victoria Taylor was one of the readers who suggested this one. Do you call it Meadowhell?
Photo: James Hardisty
4. ‘It’s a bit black o’er Bill’s mother’s’
Another one suggested by lots of our readers, and meaning that rain could be on the way as dark clouds are approaching. Have you heard this one before?
Photo: Matt McLennan