Thousands of running will take to Sheffield’s streets on March 27 to raise tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

Now, organisers Run For All is advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

What route is the Sheffield Half Marathon taking?

Sheffield Half Marathon is one of the biggest events of the year and sees thousands of runners taking to the city’s streets. It will be held on March 27 and coincides with this year's Mother's Day celebration.

The route will follow along Arundel Gate, Charter Row and Ecclesall road with the course continuing along Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Limb Lane and Ecclesall Road South.

The A621 Abbeydale Road and A57 Manchester Road will remain open throughout the event as an alternative to the A625 Ecclesall Road/Ecclesall Road South. The road closures up to Ecclesall Road/Rustlings Road will be in place until 13.30pm

Which roads will be shut for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

Here are all the roads that will be shut on March 27 for the marathon and how long for.

Road closures will begin in part from 4am.

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) Brook Hill to Moore Street: 08:30am - 13:30pm

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) Moore Street to Eyre Street 08:30am - 13:30pm

A61 Ring Road (clockwise) Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane 08:30am - 13:30pm

Arundel Gate The Whole 04:00am - 16:00pm

Brickhouse Lane The Whole 09:00am - 12:30pm

Causeway Head Road Cross Lane to Dore Road 09:00am - 12:30pm

Charles Street Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate 04:00am - 13:45pm

Charter Row (northbound) Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate 08:30am - 13:45pm

Charter Row (southbound) Furnival Gate to Holy Green 08:30am - 13:45pm

Charter Row (southbound) Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street 08:30am - 13:45pm

Common Lane Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane 09:00am - 13:00pm

Cross Burgess Street Burgess Street to Pinstone Street 08:30am - 13:45pm

Cross Lane The Whole 09:00am - 12:30pm

Dore Road (eastbound) Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane 09:00am - 12:30pm

Ecclesall Road A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road 08:00am - 13:30pm

Ecclesall Road Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South 08:30am - 13:30pm

Ecclesall Road South Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road 08:30am - 13:15pm

Ecclesall Road South Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane 09:00am - 13:15pm

Furnival Gate Arundel Gate to Charter Row 08:30am - 13:45pm

Hathersage Road Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane 09:00am - 12:45pm

Hathersage Road Cross Lane to Limb Lane 09:00am - 12:15pm

Knowle Lane Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road 09:00am - 13:15pm

Knowle Lane Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane 09:00am - 11:15pm

Limb Lane Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South 09:00am - 12:45pm

Long Line Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road 09:00am - 12:45pm

Moore Street (northbound) Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street 08:30am - 13:45pm

Moore Street (southbound) Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street 08:30am - 13:45pm

Moore Street (southbound) Young Street to Hanover Way 08:30am - 13:45pm

Norfolk Street The Whole 04:00am - 16:00pm

Pinstone Street Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate 08:30am - 13:45pm

Ringinglow Road Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane 09:00am - 13:00pm

Rushley Road The Whole 09:00am - 12:45pm

Sheephill Road Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road 09:00am - 12:00pm

Surrey Street The Whole 04:00am - 16:00pm