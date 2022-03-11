Sheffield Half Marathon: Here are all the roads that will be shut as race returns to city centre
The Sheffield Half Marathon returns to the city centre this month – here are when and which roads shut for the event.
Thousands of running will take to Sheffield’s streets on March 27 to raise tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.
Now, organisers Run For All is advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.
What route is the Sheffield Half Marathon taking?
The route will follow along Arundel Gate, Charter Row and Ecclesall road with the course continuing along Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Limb Lane and Ecclesall Road South.
The A621 Abbeydale Road and A57 Manchester Road will remain open throughout the event as an alternative to the A625 Ecclesall Road/Ecclesall Road South. The road closures up to Ecclesall Road/Rustlings Road will be in place until 13.30pm
Which roads will be shut for the Sheffield Half Marathon?
Here are all the roads that will be shut on March 27 for the marathon and how long for.
Road closures will begin in part from 4am.
A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) Brook Hill to Moore Street: 08:30am - 13:30pm
A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) Moore Street to Eyre Street 08:30am - 13:30pm
A61 Ring Road (clockwise) Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane 08:30am - 13:30pm
Arundel Gate The Whole 04:00am - 16:00pm
Brickhouse Lane The Whole 09:00am - 12:30pm
Causeway Head Road Cross Lane to Dore Road 09:00am - 12:30pm
Charles Street Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate 04:00am - 13:45pm
Charter Row (northbound) Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate 08:30am - 13:45pm
Charter Row (southbound) Furnival Gate to Holy Green 08:30am - 13:45pm
Charter Row (southbound) Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street 08:30am - 13:45pm
Common Lane Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane 09:00am - 13:00pm
Cross Burgess Street Burgess Street to Pinstone Street 08:30am - 13:45pm
Cross Lane The Whole 09:00am - 12:30pm
Dore Road (eastbound) Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane 09:00am - 12:30pm
Ecclesall Road A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road 08:00am - 13:30pm
Ecclesall Road Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South 08:30am - 13:30pm
Ecclesall Road South Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road 08:30am - 13:15pm
Ecclesall Road South Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane 09:00am - 13:15pm
Furnival Gate Arundel Gate to Charter Row 08:30am - 13:45pm
Hathersage Road Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane 09:00am - 12:45pm
Hathersage Road Cross Lane to Limb Lane 09:00am - 12:15pm
Knowle Lane Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road 09:00am - 13:15pm
Knowle Lane Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane 09:00am - 11:15pm
Limb Lane Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South 09:00am - 12:45pm
Long Line Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road 09:00am - 12:45pm
Moore Street (northbound) Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street 08:30am - 13:45pm
Moore Street (southbound) Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street 08:30am - 13:45pm
Moore Street (southbound) Young Street to Hanover Way 08:30am - 13:45pm
Norfolk Street The Whole 04:00am - 16:00pm
Pinstone Street Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate 08:30am - 13:45pm
Ringinglow Road Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane 09:00am - 13:00pm
Rushley Road The Whole 09:00am - 12:45pm
Sheephill Road Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road 09:00am - 12:00pm
Surrey Street The Whole 04:00am - 16:00pm
Union Street The Whole 04:00am - 13:45pm