Henderson’s Relish and Worcester Sauce will be appearing in the form of crisps as they head to battle in an “Easter special” episode of Jimbo Wilmshurst’s podcast, Ale & Audio.
Jimbo, who lives in Chapeltown, set up the weekly music and chat podcast in November 2020 to connect owners of home bars and pub sheds in the UK, and talk about all things craft beer.
The former Penistone FM radio presenter’s podcast has rocketed in popularity as it was revealed by Spotify in December that it had placed among the top five per cent of most shared podcasts worldwide - with listeners as far away as the Netherlands and Wisconsin.
In episode 154, available on Spotify on April 6, Jimbo and co-hosts Dave Hardy, owner of Hardy Arms in Leicester, and Andy Dunn, owner of Dunn Inn in Stoke, will be testing Sheffield and Worcester’s famous sauces in the form of crisps alongside a local beer to finally put an end to the lengthy debate.
Sheffield will be represented by Henderson’s Relish Potato Snacks, paired with Neepsend Brew Co’s Arcanum.
Representing Worcester will be Seabrook’s Lea & Perrins Worcester Sauce Crisps, paired with Brew 61’s Lager.
Making the final decision on the winner is crisps and beer combo expert Jamie, an Instagram influencer (@crispsandpints).
Jimbo, aged 35, said: “Fighting talk relating to the show down has been taking place on Instagram all week amongst the craft beer and pub shed community.”
“Sheffield folk needn’t worry, there was only going to be one winner here. Go to Spotify and search for Ale & Audio and have a listen for yourself,” he added.
Often referred to as Sheffield’s favourite and best kept secret, Henderson’s Relish has been produced in the Steel City since 1885.