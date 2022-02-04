The money will help transform the cancer and leukaemia ward, which will include larger bedrooms, a playroom, and improved spaces for parents to stay with their children.

Patients have already moved onto the ward, which will be fully complete later this year, and bespoke artwork is being installed over the coming weeks by the charity’s arts programme,

Artfelt.

These limited edition Henderson's Relish bottles, inspired by the Bears of Sheffield trail, helped raise more than £5,000 to transform the cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Sophie Coburn, Corporate Partnerships Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We would like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to Henderson’s, Oli and everyone who purchased a Bears of Sheffield bottle last summer. You have helped support improvements at Sheffield Children’s which will last for generations to come.”

The abstract bottle design was based on the Hendo’s Bear, which was part of the Bears of Sheffield charity scheme to raise money for the hospital.

The bottles were available to buy across independent retailers in Sheffield, and also online – and they proved hugely popular, with more than 2,000 sold

Both the bear and bottles were designed by Oli White, a local illustrator.

Inspired by Henderson’s Relish’s involvement in the trail, packaging company Amberley Labels got involved and planned a process to create thousands of different combinations of Oli’s hand-drawn lettering. This meant that every bottle sold was one-of-a-kind.

Oli said: “I’ve been amazed by the amounts of money raised, not just from the limited-edition bottles, but from the whole Bears of Sheffield project. To me, it says a lot about the kind

support and generosity of the people of Sheffield and South Yorkshire.”

The well-loved Hendo’s bear was one of 60 large bears which were scattered across Sheffield for people to find as part of the fun trail last year.

The bears trail, which concluded with a public auction, has already rised more than £750,000, with that figure expected to rise even further.

Henderson’s Relish general manager Matt Davies said: “Thanks to the support of the Sheffield public and many independent shops in the city, we were able to sell more than 2,000 of our limited-edition Bears of Sheffield bottles of Henderson’s Relish, which has enabled us to make this donation to Sheffield Children’s.”