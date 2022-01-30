It was understood that the city's own Henderson's Relish had 'disappeared' from the tables at a popular pub chain, Greene King.

Then rumour that the relish was 'banned' for some unknown reason at its establishments spread like wildfire, causing quite a frenzy.

Greene King has several pubs across the city such as The Big Tree, Porter Brook, The Museum, Red Lion Inn, Frog and Parrot, Devonshire Arms and Drakehouse Mill, to name a few.

Greene King says Henderson's Relish is not banned at its Sheffield pubs, but is 'not available' currently

It's little surprise that the unexpected absence of the sauce alarmed many people.

But Greene King has now assured customers that Henderson's Relish has not been banned, it is just 'not available' currently.

A spokesperson for Greene King said: "While Henderson's Relish is not available in our managed pubs currently, it has not been banned.

"We review our menus and condiments regularly."

Although there is no further detail to the reason, we do hope that this puts the rumour to rest so we don’t have to settle with the rival West Midlands-based Worcestershire sauce.

The recipe for Henderson’s Relish, which has been made in the city for more than 100 years, remains a closely guarded secret, and it is loved by many.

But while the Sheffield staple may resemble Worcestershire sauce in colour and texture, there is no comparison when it comes to flavour.