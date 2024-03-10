Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog rescue charity trying to find forever homes for strays, unwanted, unloved and neglected dogs has given The Star a tour around its base in Rotherham.

We filmed some of the dogs desperate for a loving home - watch it here.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is looking for forever homes for the dogs in its care (Photos: Dean Atkins)

Helping Yorkshire Poundies tries to match up dogs in its care with suitable adopters to give the pooches a second chance of leading a happy life - out of kennels.

Here are three dogs the charity would love to re-home.

BARNEY:

Barney is looking for a forever home

Barney, a Retriever cross, is around six-seven years old and described as "the most lovely boy".

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "He is very friendly with everyone he meets, and loves attention and good fuss. He also loves wiggling around with a teddy in his mouth!

"Barney is anxious around other dogs – he does not 'react' when he sees dogs on his walks, but does get tense and pulls towards them a bit.

"He is not 'dog friendly' with dogs in his space, so must be walked on lead unless in secure areas, and will need to be the only pet in his new home.

"Barney is housetrained and has been totally non destructive in his kennel – he really is such a good boy who just needs someone to give him a chance."

Dyna is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Dyna the Staffy is eight years old and was heartbreakingly returned into the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies after six years in an adoptive home - the living situation of her adopters meant they could no longer keep Dyna.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "We’re heartbroken to see her back, but she’s doing well all things considered.

"Dyna is a typical little pocket rocket Staffy and is just the same as she was six years ago, just with a few grey hairs showing through now! She is a lovely little girl who needs a Staffy loving home ASAP where she will get all the love and cuddles a Staffy needs!.

"Dyna walks nicely on lead, and will walk past other dogs, but does not want them in her space, so needs a pet free home with someone who understands that she just needs a bit of space from other dogs.

"She is fully housetrained, travels well and can be left alone for a few hours with no issue. She has her little quirks – black bags and bins seem to be her arch nemesis – which we think just adds to her character.

"Dyna has sensitive skin and is prone to ear infections, so is currently on a course of steroids for her skin, and it will need management to keep on top of it for her. She will need grain free/hypoallergenic food, her ears cleaning regularly and may need medication if she has a flare up. She is a Staffy lovers dream and so deserves to be back in a home snuggled up on someone’s sofa."

BERTHA:

Bertha is in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Bertha is an "adorable little ‘Pocket Bully’" who adores everyone she meets and is approx three-four year old.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "Bertha looks just like a small, chunky Staffy and has sadly had her ears cropped at some point. She has clearly had a terrible life before being found as a stray – she’s been heavily bred from and was in terrible condition when she was found.

"Thankfully she’s now gained weight nicely and is much happier, but she is very much in need of home comforts and TLC now.

"Bertha will have some accidents in the home as she isn’t yet fully housetrained, but she does do her best to stay clean in her kennel bless her.

"She also isn’t totally used to walking on lead – she sets off well but can get a bit overwhelmed and put the brakes on, so she needs some confidence building with her lead walking bless her, and wouldn’t suit a very active lifestyle.

"She needs to be the only pet, as she’s not so keen on other dogs, which is unsurprising given her past. Bertha needs a home where she will get all the sofa snuggles, attention and love that she’s not had before – she needs to learn what life in a loving home is all about and has so much love to give."