Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rescue charity which helps stray, neglected and unwanted dogs find their forever homes issued a heartbreaking appeal about a cute little Yorkshire Terrier cross named Mark last week.

The little dog, thought to be four or five years old, was rescued from a kennel for strays but since arriving at Helping Yorkshire Poundies, in Rotherham, the dog rescue charity said there had been a lack of interest in the cute pooch.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark the Yorkshire Terrier cross (Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, the charity said: "Not a single application for Mark.

"So, could we all give Mark the limelight. Mark is a 4/5 year old super sweet, dinky Yorkshire Terrier cross who arrived with us from stray kennels.

"He is happily living with a male and female dog in his foster home, but is an anxious little man when he’s out and will bark/snap at unknown dogs.

"Mark needs a loving, patient home - he can live with another well matched dog, but is not social when he’s out, so he needs his new owner to understand that. He’s not able to live with cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Surely there’s someone out there that can give this little man a chance?"

But since the appeal, the charity said it has now had "lots of lovely applications for Mark" and they are processing them all this week to find the cute pooch his perfect match