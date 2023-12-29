A South Yorkshire animal charity has been racing against the clock to find homes for a litter of 11 XL bully puppies before the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies revealed it had a litter of 11 XL bully puppies to rehome before the breed is added to the UK government's banned dog list on December 31.

Yesterday, December 28, the charity revealed that it is now “working on securing homes for the last couple of puppies” - meaning they should all have their forever homes by the time the ban comes into place.

The puppies have been hugely popular with hundreds of people sharing their interest in providing one of them a home.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is currently caring for 16 other dogs who are desperate for a home to call their own. If you can help by adopting one of their dogs, fill out a pre-adoption questionnaire on their website. Alternatively, you can make a financial donation to assist in their running costs.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has been working hard to rehome a litter of 11 XL bully puppies.

What is the XL bully ban?

From December 31 - in just three days time - it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, abandon, or rehome ‘XL bully type’ dogs.

From this date, owners of an XL bully type will have to keep their dog on a lead and muzzled in public, as well as have their dog neutered, have third party liability insurance, and apply to the government’s exemption scheme by January 31 2024. This will cost £92.40.

From February 1, it will be illegal to own an XL bully type without a certificate of exemption.