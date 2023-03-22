Heeley City Farm has announced the arrival of six new baby goats which are guaranteed to bring joy to visitors of all ages.

Heeley City Farm, on Richards Road, announced the birth of the six rare Golden Guernsey kids on their social media earlier this week - two of which were brought into the world on Mother’s Day.

Four nannies, Hazelnut, Delf, Flo and Indigo gave birth, welcoming two single kids and two sets of twins. The babies are now out in their fields ready for visitors to say hello.

Rachel Gilbert, a youth tutor at the site, reported that the kids and mothers are “doing well”. She said: “Everyone’s really happy and everyone's excited. There’s been lots of cuddles. It’s actually one of the staple jobs because we want them to be nice and tame so we do have to fit in some cuddling everyday.

Spring is in full swing at City Heeley Farm as staff and visitors welcome the arrival of six Golden Guernsey goat babies. Photo: Rachel Gilbert

“We’ll keep them for a few months until they're at least weaned from their mums and then we're hoping to go to the great Yorkshire Show this year, which is in July, and then we’ll do the Penistone Show in September, and then after that they'll start looking for some pet or breeding homes.

“We’ll also go on to do some animal assisted therapy so we’ll take them around the care homes which is always lovely.”

Heeley City Farm is a registered charity which runs a number of community projects, as well as connecting the people of Sheffield and beyond with their friendly farm animals.

One of the projects run at the farm includes animal assisted therapy for people living with dementia. The kids will be trained up to visit care settings so that people who are isolated, living with dementia and possibly missing the outside world can interact with animals, including chickens, guinea pigs, and rabbits.

There are several proud nannies at City Heeley Farm. Photo: Rachel Gilbert

The kids are currently waiting on names, and the farm is planning an online competition for fans to make their own suggestions. A different letter is chosen every year for animal names so that the farm can keep track of how old they are, and this year is the letter ‘K’.

The farm is expecting more arrivals of baby pygmy goats and lambs as the spring season continues.

The farm and onsite cafe is open every day from 9.30am to 4pm and is free of charge to enter. To find out more, visit: https://www.heeleyfarm.org.uk/